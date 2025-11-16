Insider Selling: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $2,107,250.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $2,107,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.Globus Medical’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $798,545,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,481,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,474,000 after acquiring an additional 679,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,819,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 414,134 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,760,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,936,000 after acquiring an additional 667,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,926,000 after purchasing an additional 249,141 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

