Insider Selling: Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $2,150,000.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director David Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 516,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,399,650. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globus Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 163.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 159.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 29.5% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,245,000 after purchasing an additional 251,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

