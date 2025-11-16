Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $2,758,210.40 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,789.76. This trade represents a 26.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,404.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,334.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,249.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,471.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,257,000 after purchasing an additional 376,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,766,000 after buying an additional 98,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $121,021,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

