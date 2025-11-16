Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA is Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 4.7% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $150.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.51. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $160.37.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

