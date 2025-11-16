Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,231,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,603,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5,519.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,746,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4%
NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $100.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
