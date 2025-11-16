iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Raised by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.4% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,591,000 after purchasing an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $675.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $708.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.