iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,982 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $106,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PCG Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJR opened at $116.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

