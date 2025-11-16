iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 28,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.