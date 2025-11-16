iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by ANB Bank

ANB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of ANB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ANB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.