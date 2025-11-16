iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 1,332.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

IAUM opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $43.68.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

