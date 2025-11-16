iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $992,231,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18,275.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,390,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,546 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,290,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,097 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 793,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,176,000 after acquiring an additional 560,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.