iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,421 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $98,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUB stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

