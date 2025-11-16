iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stake Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $470.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.86 and its 200-day moving average is $437.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.