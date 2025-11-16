iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 141.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day moving average of $226.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

