Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Itron Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $48,620.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,560.91. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $70,800.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,962.76. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth $42,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

