JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 104.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 95 to GBX 104 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 84 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 82.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 824.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 4.60 EPS for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 EPS for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

