John Markovich Sells 98,060 Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CFO John Markovich sold 98,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $2,272,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,482,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,358,190.58. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.53.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 2.3% during the second quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.