John Markovich Sells 98,060 Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CFO John Markovich sold 98,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $2,272,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,482,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,358,190.58. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of QBTS stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.53.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
