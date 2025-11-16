JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF $BBEU Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 375.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,624,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,272 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 49,502.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 374,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 373,252 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 350,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

