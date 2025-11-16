JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,261 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $127,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.9%

JPM opened at $303.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

