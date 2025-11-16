JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisory Group

Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9%

JPM stock opened at $303.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

