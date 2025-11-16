Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.1667.

Get Karman alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KRMN. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Karman in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Karman from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karman from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Karman

Karman Stock Up 0.3%

KRMN opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 240.74. Karman has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $88.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Karman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karman news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $3,963,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 504,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280,750.27. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $4,713,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 666,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,472,377.09. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karman

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMN. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in Karman during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karman by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Karman by 5,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karman in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Karman in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Karman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.