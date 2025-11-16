Kellanova $K Stock Position Lifted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Kellanova by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:K opened at $83.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

