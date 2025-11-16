Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kimco Realty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,177,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 501,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.30%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

