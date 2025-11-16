Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $600.1667.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $501.00 to $493.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Lennox International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total transaction of $295,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,714.85. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total transaction of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,764.52. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 118.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after buying an additional 50,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Lennox International by 33.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 189,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after buying an additional 47,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,402.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 3,851.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $470.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.25 and its 200 day moving average is $561.94. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $466.88 and a 1 year high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 91.96% and a net margin of 15.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

