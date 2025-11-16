Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 24.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $3,882,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $181,271.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $486,629.40. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $806,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,436.10. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,587. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DRS. Zacks Research lowered Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DRS stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

