Lifeway Foods, Inc. $LWAY Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of Lifeway Foods worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 220,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79,218 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 193,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 19.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 82.5% in the first quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 96,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LWAY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $57.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Lifeway Foods from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 832,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,019,840.12. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 83,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $2,167,190.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,839,044.22. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,741. 18.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

