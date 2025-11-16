Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR is Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Abrams Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,050,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377,677 shares during the period. Loar makes up about 45.2% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Loar worth $2,761,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Loar alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Loar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 390.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loar by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Loar Price Performance

NYSE LOAR opened at $66.77 on Friday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOAR

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.