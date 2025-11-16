Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

