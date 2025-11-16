Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.1%

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$25.66 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.94 and a 12 month high of C$26.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The firm has a market cap of C$21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.33, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 6.63%.The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

