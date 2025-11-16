Markel Group Inc. $MKL Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 42.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Markel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 1,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.0%

MKL stock opened at $2,060.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,942.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,945.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,621.89 and a 52 week high of $2,109.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.