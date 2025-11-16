Maximus, Inc. $MMS Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,921,000 after acquiring an additional 494,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,620,000 after purchasing an additional 288,990 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,275,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 177.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Maximus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 913,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,154,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,336.88. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

