Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $827.6047.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,044. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock worth $33,573,980 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $609.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

