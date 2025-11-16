Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) CEO Sells $2,925,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,375. This trade represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,404.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,334.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,249.64. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,471.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

