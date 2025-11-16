Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.59.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $510.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.63. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 99.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $98,428,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 81,108 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,314,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

