Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Millrose Properties were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Millrose Properties by 144.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Millrose Properties by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

MRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $81,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,650.40. This trade represents a 15.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya bought 1,000 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,535.84. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $373,264.

MRP opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $36.00.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $179.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Millrose Properties’s payout ratio is 171.76%.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

