nCino Inc. $NCNO Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get nCino alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in nCino by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in nCino by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 7.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $125,978.61. Following the sale, the director owned 1,187,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,651,439.80. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $122,107.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,930,466.94. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,483,731 shares of company stock worth $135,709,761. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NCNO opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.62. nCino Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on nCino

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.