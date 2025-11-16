NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) versus Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Head to Head Analysis

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systemes $6.72 billion 5.53 $1.30 billion $0.95 29.16 NetSol Technologies $66.09 million 0.53 $2.92 million $0.04 74.25

This table compares Dassault Systemes and NetSol Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies. Dassault Systemes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systemes and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systemes 18.52% 17.26% 10.00% NetSol Technologies 4.46% 7.40% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dassault Systemes and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systemes 0 1 0 2 3.33 NetSol Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats NetSol Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

