Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGEGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.2750.

NAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Niagen Bioscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Niagen Bioscience from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Niagen Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,522,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,405,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAGE opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Niagen Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $548.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.12%.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

