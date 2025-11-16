nLight $LASR Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of nLight worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of nLight by 147.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nLight by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in nLight in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nLight by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in nLight by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.48. nLight has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nLight from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on nLight from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of nLight from $33.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at $71,866,987.62. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,508.22. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 386,427 shares of company stock worth $11,064,495 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

