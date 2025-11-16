nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of nLight from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 12,560 shares of nLight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $443,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,010.08. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $106,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 265,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,877.14. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,427 shares of company stock worth $11,064,495. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nLight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after buying an additional 74,163 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nLight during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLight by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,810,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of nLight by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. nLight has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

