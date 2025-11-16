Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $405,874,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $557.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $590.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

