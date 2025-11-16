Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,092,000 after buying an additional 653,279 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 452,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 262,714 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa bought 10,635 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $197,066.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 369,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stella David bought 6,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.59 per share, with a total value of $129,869.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 103,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,581.66. This trade represents a 7.24% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

