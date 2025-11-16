Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.2632.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Jason Montague bought 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $252,054.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,054. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kempa purchased 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $197,066.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 369,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,092.56. This represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,531 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $69,877,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 338.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 3,690,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 2,849,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $49,620,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 626.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,771,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $18.29 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

