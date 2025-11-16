Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.3333.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $277.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38. Novartis has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $134.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,239,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,376,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,581,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

