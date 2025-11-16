Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 65,877 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC set a $70.00 price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild Redb raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $112.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

