Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NU by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE:NU opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

