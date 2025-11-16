NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Boosted by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

