NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Citizens & Northern Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.7% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

