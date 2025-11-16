NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,876.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,166 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average is $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

