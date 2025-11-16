Onity Group Inc. $ONIT Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onity Group were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Onity Group by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onity Group during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Onity Group during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Onity Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ONIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Onity Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of ONIT stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. Onity Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $347.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 37.90, a quick ratio of 37.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.52. Onity Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Onity Group Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

